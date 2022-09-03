Portland police investigating two overnight shootings

Woman hospitalized, bullet passed through child’s bedroom
By WMTW
Published: Sep. 3, 2022 at 10:40 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - Portland police are investigating two shooting that happened overnight in the Riverton Park housing complex.

According to the Portland Police Department, officers were called to the neighborhood just after 8 p.m. Friday for a report of multiple gunshots. Witnesses reportedly told police vehicles had left the area just after the gunshots were heard.

Police returned to the area after 3 a.m. for a report of a window that had been shot out. Investigators found several bullet casings on the ground.

Portland police said while on scene, they got word from the Westbrook Police Department that a 20-year-old woman from Portland had fled to their city after being shot. That woman was fond inside a car on Springbrook Way. She was taken to Maine Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators said they discovered a bullet passed through the wall of a child’s bedroom.

In a written statement, Portland Police Chief Heath Gorham said, “We are fortunate that no one was seriously injured during these senseless actions. It sickens me to think that an innocent child was almost struck by one of these bullets.”

Anyone with information on the shootings is asked to contact the Portland Police Department.

