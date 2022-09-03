Motorcyclist hospitalized after crash in Palmyra

Motorcycle Crash in Palmyra
Motorcycle Crash in Palmyra(ARC Images)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Sep. 3, 2022 at 5:14 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
PALMYRA, Maine (WABI) - A Litchfield man was seriously injured Saturday morning when his motorcycle collided with a vehicle.

The Somerset County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two-vehicle crash on Route 2 in Palmyra at the intersection of Route 152 just before 11 Saturday morning.

61-year-old Lisa Veazie of Scarborough, Maine was operating a Honda SUV, heading north on Route 152.

After stopping at the intersection of Route 152, Veazie pulled out in front of a motorcycle driven by 59-year-old Kevin Pulk heading eastbound on Route 2.

Pulk was transported by ambulance to Sebasticook Valley Hospital in Pittsfield and Life Flighted to Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor for a serious head injury.

He was not wearing a helmet.

The crash remains under investigation.

