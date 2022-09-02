WATCH: Madison vs. Hampden football on TV5

HAMDPEN, Maine (WABI) - Hard to believe, but the high school football season begins Friday night for most teams.

Some games in Southern Maine were played Thursday night due to a referee shortage.

TV5 will bring you another round of high school games throughout the season, beginning Friday night (9/2) in Hampden.

The Madison Bulldogs will be hitting the road to take on the Broncos.

We hope you’ll join Brian Sullivan and Jon Small for the call.

Kick-off is at 7 p.m. on WABI. You can also stream on our website or via the VUit app.

