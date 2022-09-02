Visitation to Acadia are expected to rival last year’s

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -Officials at Acadia National Park believe this summer’s visitation numbers will be the second highest in park history, just behind last year’s numbers.

The park is expecting another busy Labor Day Weekend.

Park officials are urging visitors to take advantage of the Island Explorer free bus system.

They also remind folks to get their park pass and Cadillac Mountain parking reservations before they get to the park.

Officials say being flexible while you’re there is the best way to have a great weekend.

”Pack your patience. The park is going to be very busy this weekend, but you can still have a great experience. Be a contrarian traveler. Go out early in the morning, go out late in the evening. Know your limits, be safe, wear proper attire, and you can have a great time,” said Kevin Schneider, superintendent Acadia National Park.

For more information and tips on being at Acadia National Park this weekend, visit https://www.recreation.gov/camping/gateways/2554

