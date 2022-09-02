Sunny & Pleasant Today

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - High pressure will bring us a beautiful day today. We’ll see lots of sunshine today with high temperatures topping off in the upper 60s to mid-70s this afternoon. Skies will remain clear tonight. We may see some patchy fog after midnight. Overnight lows will drop to the upper 40s to low 50s for most locales.

The area of high pressure will remain in control of our forecast as we head into Saturday. The high will be sliding to our east which will shift the wind around to the southwest, in turn, ushering some slightly warmer air into the state. Saturday will feature mostly sunny skies with highs in the 70s to near 80°. The coolest temperatures on Saturday will be along the coast due to the onshore breeze. A cold front is forecast to cross the state Sunday. This will give us a chance for some scattered showers during the day Sunday. It will not be a washout by any means but a few showers will be possible during the day as the front moves through. Otherwise expect partly to mostly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 60s to mid-70s. The cold front will push to our south and stall out just offshore Sunday night into Monday. The question is... how far offshore does the front move before stalling out? At this point, it looks like it will remain close enough to us to keep clouds and the chance of showers in the forecast, especially areas closer to the coast, for Labor Day Monday. Cooler air moving in behind the front will keep highs only in the 60s on Monday. The front will push further offshore Tuesday as high pressure builds into the region. This will allow us to dry out and see a mix of sun and clouds Tuesday with highs in the mid-60s to low 70s.

Today: Lots of sunshine. Highs between 68°-75°. Light and variable wind.

Tonight: Clear skies. Patchy fog. Lows between 46°-53°. Light south/southwest wind.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s to near 80°, coolest along the coast. South wind 5-15 MPH

Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy. Scattered showers possible. Highs in the upper 60s to mid-70s.

Monday: Mostly cloudy with showers possible. Highs in the 60s to near 70°.

Tuesday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid-60s to low 70s.

