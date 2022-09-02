SPCA of Hancock County announces donation matching campaign

TRENTON, Maine (WABI) - The SPCA of Hancock County in Trenton has announced a special collaboration with First National Bank and area charitable families for a donation matching campaign.

The campaign will match up to $15,000 in donations through September.

The SPCA doesn’t receive any funding from federal, state, or county resources making campaigns like this one vital for the animals.

”The operations here really depend on the generosity of local families and businesses to stay operational. People in our community, they make this happen for the animals every year. So, everything from cat food to veterinary care to adoption fees, all of that is covered through donations,” said Samantha Thorsen, SPCA of Hancock County.

For more information or to make a donation, visit spcahancockcounty.org.

