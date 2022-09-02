Rain Chances Increase By The End Of The Weekend

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - High pressure has moved into the region and will keep skies clear overnight. Lows will be warmer than last night with most areas dropping into the upper 40s and low 50s. Some of the river valleys and coastal areas will see the chance for patch fog into Saturday morning.

High pressure will remain in control through Saturday. Another mostly sunny day with low humidity and highs in the 70s. Winds turn out of the south at 5-15 mph. There will be some additional cloud cover by late in the day ahead of a cold front.

By Sunday, a cold front will cross the region from northwest to southeast. This will bring scattered showers and isolated storms during the day. The day is not expected to be a wash out, but do be prepared for some passing showers. Showers will arrive along the coast during the early part of the evening. Highs on Sunday will be in the 60s & 70s.

The cold front will stall out just offshore Sunday evening. The big question is how far offshore the front will make it before stalling out. This will impact our rainfall chances late Sunday night and into Monday as the front will direct a developing low pressure into parts of New England on Monday. If the front stalls closer to the coast, a wetter and gray day is expected. If the front is farther offshore, then there will still be the chance for scattered showers, but rainfall totals will be much lighter and there could even be some late day sunshine over northern areas. At this point, the front looks to stall just far enough offshore that we should be prepared for a gray Labor Day with the chance for showers. Highs will mostly be in the 60s with a few low 70s possible.

Rain showers will continue into Tuesday morning before drying out by the afternoon all as an area of high pressure begins to slide in. Expect some afternoon sunshine on Tuesday with highs in the 60s and low 70s.

High pressure will remain in control for the second half of next week. Dry and mostly sunny skies will be favored. Highs will be gradually warming and by the end of the week, above seasonable highs in the low 80s should be expected.

TONIGHT: Clear skies tonight with some patchy fog. Lows will be in the upper 40s and low 50s with a light southerly wind.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny skies with high level clouds for much of the day. Highs in the 70s. More clouds later in the day. Southerly wind 5-15 mph.

SUNDAY: Increasing clouds with scattered showers and isolated storms possible as a cold front crosses the region. Highs in the 70s & low 80s.

LABOR DAY: Mostly cloudy to overcast skies with showers likely. Highs mostly in the 60s with a few low 70s possible.

TUESDAY: Scattered showers in the AM followed by brighter & drier conditions by the afternoon. Highs in the 60s & low 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the 70s and low 80s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s.

