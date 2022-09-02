New law aims to make Maine homes safer

By WMTW
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 10:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Maine (WABI) - September is Safe Homes Awareness Month.

It is raising awareness on the dangers of not securing firearms and prescription drugs in Maine homes and public spaces.

Mental health and public safety officials are working to find ways to make safety devices like gun locks and safes for weapons and medications -- more affordable.

The US CDC counted more than 45-thousand firearm related deaths in 2020.

Nationally, more than half of those deaths were suicides.

“In Maine, about 85 percent of our scenarios were suicides,” Department of Public Safety commissioner Michael Sauschuck said.

“So that just tell you, at a much higher rate, that we have here in Maine, which are rural communities with lots of firearms, ongoing mental health issues just like the rest of the country.”

It’s just as important to secure medications.

In 2021, the 636 drug-related overdose deaths were a 20 percent increase of the numbers from 2020.

The Safe Homes Bill passed with rare *unanimous bipartisan support in Maine’s house and senate.

