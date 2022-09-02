Moore Manor Lavender now requiring appointments

NEWPORT, Maine (WABI) - Moore Manor Lavender Farm in Newport says Monday is their last day to be open to the general public without appointments.

The Moore family began growing lavender in 2014 and opened the farm to the public in 2017, where people can purchase the lavender and lavender products from the cottage on the property.

The lavender usually starts blooming at the end of June and is generally at its peak the beginning of July, although each year is a little different.

Besides the lavender plants are a rose and butterfly gardens, picnic area that can be rented.

Guest can enjoy the cornhole game or enjoy some quite time on the various seats throughout the property.

“For all of us life is hectic. And to have a place where you can go and just de stress. That’s what we want when we planted the lavender and saw how absolutely gorgeous it was, we fell in love. And I said to my husband, honey, we have got to put seating around and invite people here to see this and enjoy it and just take it in,” said Peggy Moore, Moore Manor Lavender.

The cottage has products like lavender tea, lotion, soap, and other gift items.

They say they make great gift items for the holiday.

Remember after Monday, you can still visit the farm, just by appointments only.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.