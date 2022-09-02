Moore Manor Lavender now requiring appointments

Lavender
Lavender(WABI)
By Kodichi Lawrence
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 6:44 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWPORT, Maine (WABI) - Moore Manor Lavender Farm in Newport says Monday is their last day to be open to the general public without appointments.

The Moore family began growing lavender in 2014 and opened the farm to the public in 2017, where people can purchase the lavender and lavender products from the cottage on the property.

The lavender usually starts blooming at the end of June and is generally at its peak the beginning of July, although each year is a little different.

Besides the lavender plants are a rose and butterfly gardens, picnic area that can be rented.

Guest can enjoy the cornhole game or enjoy some quite time on the various seats throughout the property.

“For all of us life is hectic. And to have a place where you can go and just de stress. That’s what we want when we planted the lavender and saw how absolutely gorgeous it was, we fell in love. And I said to my husband, honey, we have got to put seating around and invite people here to see this and enjoy it and just take it in,” said Peggy Moore, Moore Manor Lavender.

The cottage has products like lavender tea, lotion, soap, and other gift items.

They say they make great gift items for the holiday.

Remember after Monday, you can still visit the farm, just by appointments only.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Belfast Police Department, Waldo County Sheriff’s Office and State Police found cocaine,...
Four women arrested after Belfast drug investigation
Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, talks about a proposal to update the electors law on Wednesday on...
Sen. Susan Collins reacts to Intelligence Committee’s Request for Information on Search of Mar-a-Lago
B-52
Historic Moment: B-52 Lands at Loring AFB for the first time in 29 Years
No names have been released.
Authorities identify 2 people killed in Carmel crash
Animal right activists in Mexico say a popular sanctuary was not the model home for its animals...
Videos reveal animals kept in awful conditions at popular sanctuary, activists say

Latest News

Tammy Michaels
Bangor woman battling ALS checking off bucket list item
Collins concerned about high heating costs as winter approaches
Increasing Rain Chances By Labor Day
SPCA of Hancock County
SPCA of Hancock County announces donation matching campaign