Micro Artisans fair in Augusta this weekend

Micro Artisans Fair
Micro Artisans Fair(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 6:08 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Looking for something to do this weekend?

The Maine Micro Artisans are hosting an Artisan fair Saturday in Augusta.

The show will have over 25 vendors, live demonstrations, raffles, and more!

The Fair will take place at the Buker Community Center from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

For more information, check out their Facebook page or go to https://www.mainemicroartisans.com/

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Belfast Police Department, Waldo County Sheriff’s Office and State Police found cocaine,...
Four women arrested after Belfast drug investigation
Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, talks about a proposal to update the electors law on Wednesday on...
Sen. Susan Collins reacts to Intelligence Committee’s Request for Information on Search of Mar-a-Lago
B-52
Historic Moment: B-52 Lands at Loring AFB for the first time in 29 Years
No names have been released.
Authorities identify 2 people killed in Carmel crash
Animal right activists in Mexico say a popular sanctuary was not the model home for its animals...
Videos reveal animals kept in awful conditions at popular sanctuary, activists say

Latest News

SPCA of Hancock County
SPCA of Hancock County announces donation matching campaign
Emily Albee
Maine Teacher of the Year finalist: Emily Albee
Jessica Meir talks about Artemis launch
Caribou native sets sites on the moon
Acadia National Park holiday visitation.
Visitation to Acadia are expected to rival last year’s