Micro Artisans fair in Augusta this weekend

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Looking for something to do this weekend?

The Maine Micro Artisans are hosting an Artisan fair Saturday in Augusta.

The show will have over 25 vendors, live demonstrations, raffles, and more!

The Fair will take place at the Buker Community Center from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

For more information, check out their Facebook page or go to https://www.mainemicroartisans.com/

