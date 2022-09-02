‘Maine Lakes Mermaid’ completes mission to swim in 31 lakes in 31 days

BELFAST, Maine (WABI) - Last month, we introduced you to the ‘Maine Lakes Mermaid.’

She was on a mission to swim in 31 different lakes in 31 days as part of the Cross for LifeFlight.

We’re happy to report Ali Simonds of Belfast completed her goal.

However, due to a brief illness, she had to play catch up and ended up swimming in six lakes earlier this week.

The 38-year-old decided to participate in the Cross in honor of her dad, Phil, who passed away in 2019 after a battle with pulmonary fibrosis.

Last year, LifeFlight cared for more than 2,300 patients.

Ali says she’s comforted to know the nonprofit organization will be there for her, her family, and friends should the unthinkable happen.

She tells us she’s grateful for the 61 donors who helped her raise more than $3,500.

“My experience in meeting all these people that have these connections really shows how deep LifeFlight goes in our state. It is important to support them because as you know, you don’t know you need it until you need it, and it’s amazing that it’s there, so we should support it,” said Simonds.

Ali will continue to swim in her free time.

She says she’ll brave Maine’s waters until mid-October, then her gear will have to be hung up for winter.

She’s already making plans for next year’s Cross for LifeFlight.

Her goal is to swim in lakes and ponds in Aroostook County.

If you’d still like to donate to Ali’s fundraising page, that will be open until the end of the month.

