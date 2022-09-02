Collins concerned about high heating costs as winter approaches

Maine (WAGM) - With winter fast approaching, the cost of heating and staying warm is weighing on the minds of many individuals.

Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, says she is very concerned about how Mainer’s are going to stay warm given the high cost of home heating oil.

She has joined an emergency appropriation request brought before congress to bring additional funds to the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program.

Collins say more resources need to be put into this program as 60% of households in Maine depend on heating oil.

”This would supplement the regular Low Income Heating Assistance Program Money, this would be an addition. Given the spiraling cost of home heating oil,” Collins said.

According to the Governor’s Energy Office, as of Monday the statewide average for home heating oil is $4.68 cents a gallon.

