Busy holiday weekend arrives with heavy traffic in Maine

Maine Turnpike Traffic
Maine Turnpike Traffic(WABI)
By WMTW
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 12:20 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Maine (WMTW) - The Labor Day holiday weekend has arrived, and more than a million vehicles are expected to use the Maine Turnpike from Friday through Monday.

The Maine Turnpike Authority says Friday will likely be the busiest day. The heaviest traffic is expected at the following times:

  • Friday northbound between 3 p.m. and 7 p.m.
  • Saturday in both directions between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.
  • Monday southbound between noon and 7 p.m.

All construction and maintenance activities on the Turnpike will be suspended over the long weekend, but drivers should be aware that there are several construction areas on the highway that include narrowed lanes and reduced speed zones.

Miles, the Maine Turnpike Moose, will help greet people arriving in Maine on Friday, but he will be at the Kennebunk rest area instead of the York Tolls, where he has been in the past. The York Tolls now feature open-road tolling, so traffic continues at a higher speed.

Copyright 2022 WMTW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Belfast Police Department, Waldo County Sheriff’s Office and State Police found cocaine,...
Four women arrested after Belfast drug investigation
Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, talks about a proposal to update the electors law on Wednesday on...
Sen. Susan Collins reacts to Intelligence Committee’s Request for Information on Search of Mar-a-Lago
B-52
Historic Moment: B-52 Lands at Loring AFB for the first time in 29 Years
No names have been released.
Authorities identify 2 people killed in Carmel crash
Animal right activists in Mexico say a popular sanctuary was not the model home for its animals...
Videos reveal animals kept in awful conditions at popular sanctuary, activists say

Latest News

Black Bears Football
Maine Black Bears kick off football season in New Mexico
Workers are tying to fix a broken water main between Stillwater and Center Street.
UPDATE: Main St in Old Town back open after water main break
Coal
Hawaii quits coal in bid to fight climate change
County by county breakdown of newly recorded COVID cases according to Maine CDC
274 newly recorded COVID cases with Maine CDC