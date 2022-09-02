Bangor Waterfront prepares for busy concert weekend

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Friday night kicks off what would appear to be one of the busiest concert runs in the decade-plus long history of Waterfront Concerts.

The Pitbull show was the last time the venue welcomed fans.

Luke Combs will take to the stage at the Maine Savings Ampitheater in Bangor Friday evening, the first of two sold out shows.

The back-to-back Luke Combs shows will be followed by Aerosmith making their Bangor Waterfront debut on Sunday night.

“In the next 20 days, we do half of our season. So, from the second of September to the 22nd of September, it’s half the season. And that was by design. We really backloaded the season because we understood the challenges that were going to exist with construction. We never in a million years expected the supply chain delays that are COVID related, so obviously that’s, you know, labored the project along. As a whole, there is so much more here done for the fan. I think they’re going to be amazed, and I hope they have a fantastic time, and again, I hope they’re patient with the staff because again, this is going to be trying to our team that’s going to stay out for three days in a row.”

Work on the venue has been ongoing throughout this year with shows scheduled in between all of those projects.

All three concerts this weekend, including Aersosmith, will be essentially at capacity.

Armed with that information, organizers ask those attending to plan accordingly...and behave.

“Get in line early. Be prepared. Have your tickets in your wallet, cell phone crashes in Bangor. Store them in your Google Wallet, Apple Wallet. Have them readily accessible, don’t need the internet or cell network to be able to pull that up. Clear bag policy, research that, understand, don’t bring a big purse. Don’t have anything that you wouldn’t bring to your son or daughter, you know, cousin niece, nephew’s high school basketball game, right? Nothing that you wouldn’t bring to the airport if you were flying out. Be smart about those types of things. Be prepared to go through metal detectors, be prepared to be screened. Security is going to be high on these events just by nature of the number of people that are coming through. And then again, be a good fan. Be good to the people that are around you. You know, just really practice great fandom, and I think people are gonna have a fantastic weekend.”

Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

They open at 5 p.m. on Sunday.

Shows still to come after Labor Day Weekend include Sting, REO SpeedWagon, and Stevie Nicks.

