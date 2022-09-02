274 newly recorded COVID cases with Maine CDC

283,421 total coronavirus cases recorded since pandemic began
By WABI News Desk
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 9:27 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
County by county breakdown of newly recorded COVID cases according to Maine CDC
County by county breakdown of newly recorded COVID cases according to Maine CDC(WABI TV)

Maine (WABI) - Covid-19 hospitalizations in our state are down slightly.

The Maine CDC says 155 people are in the hospital with the virus, that’s down seven from Wednesday.

23 people remain in critical care.

Two people remain on ventilators.

There are also 274 new cases of COVID, according to the Maine CDC.

