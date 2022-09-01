Vanceboro Port of Entry will be reducing its hours.

Vanceboro Port of Entry
Vanceboro Port of Entry(WABI)
By Bryan Sidelinger
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 6:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Starting Sept. 11, the Vanceboro Port of Entry will no longer be open 24-hours.

Citing the lack of civilian traffic and the cost, the port will now be open between the hours of 8 am and 8 pm.

But residents of Vanceboro and the neighboring Canadian town of McAdam say the closure will hurt families and businesses.

They say it will leave many vulnerable without some emergency services.

Rail traffic through the port is also expected to increase significantly in the coming year which could create a bottleneck with the cut in operation hours.

”If you became aware of that new information, you would think that they would go back and review the decision to reduce the number of hours at the port. The port director decided that even though he’d been given this information, he was going to stick to that,” said Ken Stannex, mayor of McAdam.

A letter for U.S. Customs and Border Protection Commissioner Chris Magnus to review the reduction of hours has been signed by Governor Mills, Senators Susan Collins and Angus King, and Congressman Jared Golden.

Vanceboro Selectman Cheryl Long says so far, there has been no response.

