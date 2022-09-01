Two Farmington teens charged with arson, theft after August incident
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 3:53 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
FARMINGTON, Maine (WABI) - Two teenagers are facing charges after an incident last month in Farmington.
Authorities say on August 1st, Farmington police were called to a burglary on the Town Farm Road.
When police arrived, they say it appeared a couple of fires had been started inside the home and a firearm had been taken
Officers also found a second property next to the house had been broken into.
The missing firearm and some ammunition were found inside that vacant building.
Authorities say a 13-year-old and a 14-year-old were responsible and have been charged with arson, burglary, theft, and criminal mischief.
We’re told the damage to the initial property is estimated to be around $2,000.
Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.