Two Farmington teens charged with arson, theft after August incident

FARMINGTON, Maine (WABI) - Two teenagers are facing charges after an incident last month in Farmington.

Authorities say on August 1st, Farmington police were called to a burglary on the Town Farm Road.

When police arrived, they say it appeared a couple of fires had been started inside the home and a firearm had been taken

Officers also found a second property next to the house had been broken into.

The missing firearm and some ammunition were found inside that vacant building.

Authorities say a 13-year-old and a 14-year-old were responsible and have been charged with arson, burglary, theft, and criminal mischief.

We’re told the damage to the initial property is estimated to be around $2,000.

