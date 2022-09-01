This Lil Piggy served up some delicious combinations during our Food Truck Week on Thursday

By WABI News Desk
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 9:20 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - On Thursday our Morning News team continued its showcase of food trucks from around the state.

This Lil Piggy offers smoked barbecue alongside baked goods at locations around the Bangor area, as well as catering for events.

Business owner Zac LaPierre, excited the taste buds of our hosts throughout the broadcast while educating viewers to the many different recipes they offer.

