Suspect in Norway fire appears in court

NORWAY, Maine (WABI) - The suspect in a weekend fire in Norway is being held on $15,000 bail.

Katrina O-Connor facing a judge Wednesday for her arraignment.

Court documents say O’Connor allegedly set fire to her apartment building by pouring gasoline on her bed and setting it on fire.

The fire spread quickly to other parts of the house where at least one family was home.

O’Connor has been ordered to undergo a psychological evaluation

She’s due in court again in December.

