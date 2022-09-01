Student killed, another injured in stabbing at N.C. high school

Jacksonville police investigated an incident at Northside High School on Thursday.
By WITN Web Team and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 11:12 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN/Gray News) - A student at a North Carolina high school was killed in an apparent stabbing Thursday, police said.

Jacksonville Police Chief Mike Yaniero said in a news conference that a student resource officer requested assistance at 7:01 a.m. for a report of a fight at Northside High School. It was discovered that two students had been stabbed just inside a common area of the school.

The school resource officer responded quickly to the attack, and one student was taken into custody.

Two people, both minors, were found injured and taken to Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune. One of the victims succumbed to their injuries, police said.

Yaniero said the he believes one teacher was injured as well but was treated by EMS at the scene.

Identities of the people involved have not been released by authorities. Police said next of kin of the victim has been notified.

When asked about the weapon use in the stabbing, the police chief said that is part of the active investigation.

The school was briefly placed on lockdown, and students have since been released, a school official said. School was canceled for the remainder of the day, with classes going to virtual for Friday, and athletic events also have been canceled.

Copyright 2022 WITN via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

