The Roman Catholic Diocese of Portland announces death of beloved priest

The Roman Catholic Diocese of Portland announced the death of Father John Skehan today.
By WABI News Desk
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 3:29 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The Roman Catholic Diocese of Portland announced the death of Father John Skehan today.

They say Skehan died unexpectedly Wednesday afternoon while visiting with friends.

Bishop Robert Deeley says a funeral service will take place at the parish where Skehan was currently serving, St. Michael Parish in Augusta.

Those arrangements have not been made yet.

According to their website, Skehan was from Hampden and had been a priest since 1986.

Father John Skehan was 66 years old.

