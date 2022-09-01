Pride of Maine Black Bear Marching Band bringing 1980s music show to life

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - The continuing tradition of the Pride of Maine Black Bear Marching Band has returned.

“It was very exciting for me to be a part of it. I grew up locally. My parents met in this band. I’ve been watching it my whole life and have been excited to join it my whole life. Once I got here, I was ready to start marching with everyone else,” said Hannah Ferrell, trombone section leader.

The performers are excited to bring the nostalgia in a 1980s music themed show.

“I know personally, I love the ‘80s. I know so many other people do, so I think it’s going to be so much fun,” said Maddy Sintiris, drum major.

“It’s going to be great. I’m a big ‘80s fan. My dad grew up listening to ‘80s. It’s something that I personally am connected to, but I think the audience members who were born in that time will be super excited that we’re bringing back an ‘80s show,” said Jacob LaMontagne, drum major.

They’re coming out of band camp and still putting in a ton of time for their performance.

“It takes a lot of work, but it’s all about the end goal. Everyone knows that we have to focus up, be ready for the commands from our director Mr. White, the drum majors and section leaders, and it’s really a team effort,” said Matt Mayo, drum major.

The band adds another level of excitement to the college football experience.

“We bring the energy and get them really hyped up to see the football players come out. That really gets them excited for the game. We come out with all this energy and music. We’re just so excited to see the football game as well, so it gets the audience excited too,” said Sintiris.

It’s not just about putting on a show.

“We are super, super, super excited to be here. We definitely have some of the most spirit,” said LaMontagne.

“I want to be a teacher when I get past graduation, so I’ve been able to teach,” said Mayo.

“It’s a really good way to make friends,” said Sintiris.

