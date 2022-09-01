Police shoot man after apartment complex incident in Oxford County

The man, who has not been identified, is expected to survive.
police lights
police lights(KLTV)
By WMTW
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 9:39 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEXICO, Maine (WMTW) - The office of the Maine Attorney General is investigating after two officers shot a man in Oxford County after an incident Wednesday afternoon.

It happened at the Sunvalley Circle Apartment complex in Mexico, Maine, around 3:40 p.m.

Two officers fired shots at a man who was then taken to the Rumford Hospital with gunshot wounds and later transferred by LifeFlight to Central Maine Medical Center, according to a joint statement from the police chiefs in Mexico and Rumford.

The man, who has not been identified, is expected to survive.

Mexico police lieutenant Derek MacDonald and Rumford Police Patrolman Bradley Gallant are on administrative leave “pending an investigating by the Attorney General’s Office,” according to police.

Police are not releasing any additional details about what happened or why they were called to the apartment complex.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Belfast Police Department, Waldo County Sheriff’s Office and State Police found cocaine,...
Four women arrested after Belfast drug investigation
Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, talks about a proposal to update the electors law on Wednesday on...
Sen. Susan Collins reacts to Intelligence Committee’s Request for Information on Search of Mar-a-Lago
B-52
Historic Moment: B-52 Lands at Loring AFB for the first time in 29 Years
Monkeypox virus
Doctor explains Monkeypox transmission and symptoms
Animal right activists in Mexico say a popular sanctuary was not the model home for its animals...
Videos reveal animals kept in awful conditions at popular sanctuary, activists say

Latest News

Massachusetts woman found dead inside Maine home, death ruled a homicide
Suspect in Norway fire appears in court
Dunkin' Donuts offers free coffee to teachers on Sept. 1, 2022.
Coffee Break: Free Dunkin’ coffee offered for Maine teachers on Thursday
Police Lights
Portland police investigate shooting, assault