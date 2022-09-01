Partly to Mostly Sunny, Cooler & Less Humid Today

By Todd Simcox
Sep. 1, 2022
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Another cold front will cross the state today. This front may trigger a few isolated showers across northern areas and the mountains otherwise the front won’t have much moisture with it so most of the state will see a dry day. This front will usher a reinforcing shot of cooler and drier air into the region as the day progresses. We’ll see a nice day overall with partly to mostly sunny skies. It will be much cooler and less humid than the past few days. High temperatures will range from the 60s to near 70° north and low to mid-70s elsewhere. As the cooler and drier air settles in tonight, we’ll see a mostly clear and cool night with low temperatures dipping into the 40s.

High pressure will bring us a beautiful day Friday with plenty of sunshine and high temperatures in the upper 60s to mid-70s. The area of high pressure will remain in control of our forecast as we head into Saturday. The high will slide to our east which will shift the wind around to the southwest, in turn, ushering some slightly warmer air into the state. Saturday will feature mostly sunny skies with highs in the 70s to near 80°. A cold front is forecast to cross the state Sunday. This will give us a chance for some scattered showers during the day Sunday otherwise expect partly to mostly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 60s to mid-70s. Showers may linger into Monday morning before moving out and giving way to brightening skies Monday afternoon as high pressure builds into the region. Cooler air will move in for Monday with highs mainly in the 60s.

Today: Partly to mostly sunny, cooler and less humid. Highs between 65°-76°. Light wind becoming northwest wind 5-15 MPH.

Tonight: Clear and cool. Lows between 42°-49°. Light northwest wind.

Friday: Mostly sunny. Highs between 68°-76°. Light and variable wind.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s to near 80°.

Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy. Scattered showers possible. Highs in the upper 60s to mid-70s.

Monday: Morning showers possible then brightening skies during the afternoon. Highs in the 60s to near 70°.

