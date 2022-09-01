Massachusetts woman found dead inside Maine home, death ruled a homicide

(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 8:49 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOVELL, Maine (WABI) - Maine State Police say they continue to investigate the death of a Massachusetts woman who was found dead inside a home in Oxford County back in February.

After recently receiving toxicology results, Deputy Chief Medical Examiner Liam Funte ruled her death a homicide.

Authorities were called to a home in Lovell on the early morning of February 24th to conduct a welfare check on 41-year-old Jennifer Lingard.

She was vacationing at her family’s home.

Deputies from the Oxford County Sheriff’s Office arrived to find Lingard dead inside the home with her two young children who were unharmed.

State Police say they’ve been working with police in Rhode Island to find and speak with 33-year-old Sami Daou of Newport, Rhode Island, Lingard’s boyfriend who was vacationing with her and her children at the time.

Police say he was found dead inside his Rhode Island home on February 26th.

It appears he died as a result of a drug overdose.

Maine State Police say they continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding Lingard’s death.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Belfast Police Department, Waldo County Sheriff’s Office and State Police found cocaine,...
Four women arrested after Belfast drug investigation
Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, talks about a proposal to update the electors law on Wednesday on...
Sen. Susan Collins reacts to Intelligence Committee’s Request for Information on Search of Mar-a-Lago
B-52
Historic Moment: B-52 Lands at Loring AFB for the first time in 29 Years
Monkeypox virus
Doctor explains Monkeypox transmission and symptoms
Animal right activists in Mexico say a popular sanctuary was not the model home for its animals...
Videos reveal animals kept in awful conditions at popular sanctuary, activists say

Latest News

Suspect in Norway fire appears in court
Dunkin' Donuts offers free coffee to teachers on Sept. 1, 2022.
Coffee Break: Free Dunkin’ coffee offered for Maine teachers on Thursday
Police Lights
Portland police investigate shooting, assault
Brewer rescue boat
Brewer Fire Department gets new recue boat