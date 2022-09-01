Massachusetts woman found dead inside Maine home, death ruled a homicide

LOVELL, Maine (WABI) - Maine State Police say they continue to investigate the death of a Massachusetts woman who was found dead inside a home in Oxford County back in February.

After recently receiving toxicology results, Deputy Chief Medical Examiner Liam Funte ruled her death a homicide.

Authorities were called to a home in Lovell on the early morning of February 24th to conduct a welfare check on 41-year-old Jennifer Lingard.

She was vacationing at her family’s home.

Deputies from the Oxford County Sheriff’s Office arrived to find Lingard dead inside the home with her two young children who were unharmed.

State Police say they’ve been working with police in Rhode Island to find and speak with 33-year-old Sami Daou of Newport, Rhode Island, Lingard’s boyfriend who was vacationing with her and her children at the time.

Police say he was found dead inside his Rhode Island home on February 26th.

It appears he died as a result of a drug overdose.

Maine State Police say they continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding Lingard’s death.

