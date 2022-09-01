A man lay deceased on walking trail bench

Police Lights MGN
Police Lights MGN(MGN)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 5:33 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Bangor Police were called for a welfare check Thursday morning on Harlow Street for a person on a bench on the walking trail who hadn’t moved in some time.

Officers located that man and determined he was deceased.

An autopsy will be performed by the Medical Examiner’s Office to determine the cause of death.

Police say the man’s death does not appear to be suspicious, and there is no danger to the public.

