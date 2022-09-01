Maine turnpike closed in Gray due to police incident

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The northbound side of the Maine Turnpike is closed heading to Gray because of what the Turnpike Authority is calling a police incident.

State Police say the incident started at about 9:48 Thursday morning and involves State Police, Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office and the Maine Warden Service.

This is happening just south of Exit 63 and traffic is backing up.

