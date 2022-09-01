Locals gather at a park in Augusta for International Overdose Awareness Day

International Overdose Awareness Day
International Overdose Awareness Day(Kodichi Lawrence)
By Kodichi Lawrence
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 10:40 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) -A group of people gathered at Mill Park in Augusta Wednesday for International Overdose Awareness Day.

The gathering was organized by GRASP - Grief Recovery After a Substance Passing.

The Organization has been putting this event on for five years now.

They say their purpose is to remember loved one who lost their lives due to drug overdose.

They are providing resources for people who are still struggling.

“This is happening across all demographics,” member, G.R.A.S.P Ann Cookson said.

“There’s no boundaries here. This is happening, It’s happening to everyone. So we’re here. We’re using our voices and we’re not being silent. We are refusing to accept stigma or fear, we’re here for awareness.”

During the event, loved one were able to share memories of the people that lost.

Others shared their own personal stories of recovery.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

