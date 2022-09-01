High food cost affecting a food bank in Winslow

Winslow Food Pantry
Winslow Food Pantry(WABI)
By Kodichi Lawrence
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 5:22 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
WINSLOW, Maine (WABI) - The folks at the food bank at the Winslow Congregational Church say the high cost of food is hitting them hard.

The Winslow Community Cupboard has been open since March of 2020.

They give out various food items such as cereal, peanut butter, water, meat, and fresh and frozen food items twice a month to families in need.

Last month, they served 220 families within two days.

They also say they see 15 to 20 new clients every time they open, and their monthly food cost has increased 33 percent in the past few months.

“It’s very important to help. We serve an average of 24 different towns of people that come from this area to rely on us for food, and it’ll take us 20 To 25 volunteers every other Thursday to make this a success,” said Bruce Bottiglierie, director of the Winslow Community Cupboard.

They’re asking for help with anything from volunteering to monetary or food donations.

If you’d like to help, you can give them a call at 872-2544

