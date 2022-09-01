Hannaford reminds everyone to schedule their shots ahead of flu season

Hannaford Pharmacy
Hannaford Pharmacy(WABI)
By Bryan Sidelinger
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 5:05 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - As families send their children back to school this week, pharmacists at Hannaford want to remind people it’s a good time to schedule a flu shot before flu season arrives.

Hannaford Pharmacies also administer the COVID vaccine.

The supermarket chain says their pharmacists are available for parents who have questions about preparing children for immunizations or any other concerns they may have regarding kids and the flu shot or the COVID vaccine.

”We want to have been vaccinated ahead of time. Because again, it takes two weeks for our bodies to build up that immunity and protect us, and protect others in the community. So, it’s really important to get that, the sooner the better,” said Kristin Waller, pharmacy manager.

For more information or to schedule an appointment for a flu shot or a COVID vaccination, visit https://www.hannaford.com/pharmacy.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Belfast Police Department, Waldo County Sheriff’s Office and State Police found cocaine,...
Four women arrested after Belfast drug investigation
Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, talks about a proposal to update the electors law on Wednesday on...
Sen. Susan Collins reacts to Intelligence Committee’s Request for Information on Search of Mar-a-Lago
B-52
Historic Moment: B-52 Lands at Loring AFB for the first time in 29 Years
No names have been released.
Authorities identify 2 people killed in Carmel crash
Animal right activists in Mexico say a popular sanctuary was not the model home for its animals...
Videos reveal animals kept in awful conditions at popular sanctuary, activists say

Latest News

Sexual exploitation of Minor
Former Maine educator pleads guilty to sexual exploitation of a child
Police Lights MGN
A man lay deceased on walking trail bench
Winslow Food Pantry
High food cost affecting a food bank in Winslow
Maine Savings Amphitheater
Bangor Waterfront expected to bring in millions of dollars this weekend