Hannaford reminds everyone to schedule their shots ahead of flu season

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - As families send their children back to school this week, pharmacists at Hannaford want to remind people it’s a good time to schedule a flu shot before flu season arrives.

Hannaford Pharmacies also administer the COVID vaccine.

The supermarket chain says their pharmacists are available for parents who have questions about preparing children for immunizations or any other concerns they may have regarding kids and the flu shot or the COVID vaccine.

”We want to have been vaccinated ahead of time. Because again, it takes two weeks for our bodies to build up that immunity and protect us, and protect others in the community. So, it’s really important to get that, the sooner the better,” said Kristin Waller, pharmacy manager.

For more information or to schedule an appointment for a flu shot or a COVID vaccination, visit https://www.hannaford.com/pharmacy.

