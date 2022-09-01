Former Maine educator pleads guilty to sexual exploitation of a child

By WMTW
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 5:40 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - A former special education teacher at Ocean Avenue Elementary School in Portland has pleaded guilty to sexual exploitation of a minor.

Benjamin Conroy entered his plea in federal court in Portland on Wednesday. A count of transportation of child pornography was continued and may be dismissed when Conroy is sentenced.

According to court documents, Conroy sexually exploited a student with autism at Ocean Avenue Elementary School and then sent sexually explicit images of the child to a third person using the dating app Grindr. When investigators searched his phone, they say they found he had also videotaped his interactions with the child.

A date for sentencing has not been set, but Conroy was remanded to the U.S. Marshals Service until he is sentenced.

Conroy faces a minimum of 15 years and a maximum of 30 years in prison on the sexual exploitation charge.

The investigation began on Oct. 5, 2021, when a person went to the police and said a man they were communicating with through a dating platform shared multiple disturbing images.

Police said one of the images appeared to depict a child engaged in a sexual act, and the background suggested the location could have possibly been inside a school.

