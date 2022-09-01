“Fair” share of fun this weekend.

Windsor fair
Windsor fair(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 6:47 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Two other fairs start tomorrow.

The harmony free fair gets underway Friday afternoon.

For a full schedule, head to https://harmonyfreefair.weebly.com/.

The Springfield fair is another labor day weekend tradition.

It runs Friday and Saturday.

More info can be found at https://www.thespringfieldfair.com/

and, the Windsor fair has been going all week and will run right through labor day.

Since 1888, organizers have filled the fairgrounds with traditional events.

The fair includes agricultural displays, arts and crafts, a midway, animal pull events, and harness racing.

For the full schedule, go to https://windsorfair.com/

