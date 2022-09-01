Cool & Crisp Night On The Way

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - As we welcome in the first day of September and the first day of Meteorological Fall, conditions will have a Fall-feel that will last into early next week.

The secondary cold front has pushed just offshore and behind the front winds have turned out of the northwest and clouds have begun to stream into the region. There is an area of high pressure to our southwest that will begin to build into the region overnight. This will help to clear the clouds out leaving mostly clear skies tonight. Lows will be on the cooler side with temperatures ranging from the upper 30s across the northern border to the upper 40s and low 50s near the coast. Areas of patchy fog will be likely.

High pressure moves in by Friday. An overall really nice day to end the week. Mostly sunny skies with highs in the 70s. Winds will be out of the WSW at 5-15 mph. Expect very pleasant and comfortable evenings for the next several nights at lows will be in the 40s and 50s.

High pressure will remain in control through Saturday. Another mostly sunny day with low humidity and highs in the 70s. Winds turn out of the south at 5-15 mph. There will be some additional cloud cover by late in the day ahead of a cold front.

By Sunday, a cold front will cross the region from northwest to southeast. This will bring scattered showers and isolated storms during the day. The day is not expected to be a wash out, but do be prepared for some passing showers. Showers will arrive along the coast during the early part of the evening. Highs on Sunday will be in the 60s & 70s

A very Fall-like feel by Labor Day. A few early morning showers will be possible with the rest of the day consisting of partly to mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be cooler maxing out in the 60s and low 70s.

Another area of high pressure will move in by Tuesday and will stick around through the middle part of next week. Expect mostly sunny skies and highs that will be slowly climbing. Highs on Tuesday will be in the 60s and 70s and then will jump to the 70s and close to 80° by Wednesday. By Thursday, highs will be in the low 80s.

TONIGHT: Clouds will clear as high pressure moves in. Areas of patchy fog with a NW wind at 5-10 mph. A refreshing almost chilly night with lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies Highs in the 70s. WSW wind 5-15 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny skies Highs in the 70s. More clouds later in the day.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with scattered showers during the afternoon. Highs in the 60s and 70s.

LABOR DAY: A few early AM showers. Partly to mostly cloudy skies. Highs in the 60s and low 70s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the 60s and 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the 70s and low 80s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the 70s and low 80s.

