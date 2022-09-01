BREAKING: One dead after car v. motorcycle crash in Waterville

Fatal crash on College Ave in Waterville
Fatal crash on College Ave in Waterville(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 11:17 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - One person is dead after a car crash in the area of College Ave and Hazelwood Ave.

The crash happened around 10am.

It involved a KVCAP van and a motorcycle, and the driver of the motorcycle was declared dead on the scene.

Authorities are still on the scene and the road is closed, so avoid the area if possible.

We have a reporter on the scene and will update the story with more information when it’s available.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Belfast Police Department, Waldo County Sheriff’s Office and State Police found cocaine,...
Four women arrested after Belfast drug investigation
Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, talks about a proposal to update the electors law on Wednesday on...
Sen. Susan Collins reacts to Intelligence Committee’s Request for Information on Search of Mar-a-Lago
B-52
Historic Moment: B-52 Lands at Loring AFB for the first time in 29 Years
Monkeypox virus
Doctor explains Monkeypox transmission and symptoms
No names have been released.
Authorities identify 2 people killed in Carmel crash

Latest News

Heating oil price concerns
Maine residents, energy suppliers prepare for home heating oil challenges this winter
Image depicting traffic cones
Maine turnpike closed in Gray due to police incident
Long Island Maine, Archaeologists
Archaeologists dig up new details about Maine islands and native peoples
This Lil Piggy offers smoked barbecue alongside baked goods at locations around the Bangor...
This Lil Piggy served up some delicious combinations during our Food Truck Week on Thursday