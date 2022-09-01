BREAKING: One dead after car v. motorcycle crash in Waterville

WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - One person is dead after a car crash in the area of College Ave and Hazelwood Ave.

The crash happened around 10am.

It involved a KVCAP van and a motorcycle, and the driver of the motorcycle was declared dead on the scene.

Authorities are still on the scene and the road is closed, so avoid the area if possible.

We have a reporter on the scene and will update the story with more information when it’s available.

