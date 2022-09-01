339 newly recorded COVID cases

283,147 total cases of coronavirus recorded with Maine CDC since pandemic began
By WABI News Desk
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 9:04 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
County by county breakdown of newly recorded COVID cases according to Maine CDC
County by county breakdown of newly recorded COVID cases according to Maine CDC(WABI TV)

Maine (WABI) - Covid-19 hospitalizations did not change in our state Wednesday.

The Maine CDC says 162 people are in the hospital with the virus, that’s the same number as Tuesday.

26 people remain in critical care.

Three people remain on ventilators.

There are also 339 new cases of COVID, according to the Maine CDC.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Belfast Police Department, Waldo County Sheriff’s Office and State Police found cocaine,...
Four women arrested after Belfast drug investigation
Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, talks about a proposal to update the electors law on Wednesday on...
Sen. Susan Collins reacts to Intelligence Committee’s Request for Information on Search of Mar-a-Lago
B-52
Historic Moment: B-52 Lands at Loring AFB for the first time in 29 Years
Monkeypox virus
Doctor explains Monkeypox transmission and symptoms
No names have been released.
Authorities identify 2 people killed in Carmel crash

Latest News

Workers are tying to fix a broken water main between Stillwater and Center Street.
Traffic alert: Motorists asked to avoid downtown Old Town
police lights
Police shoot man after apartment complex incident in Oxford County
Massachusetts woman found dead inside Maine home, death ruled a homicide
Suspect in Norway fire appears in court