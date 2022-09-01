339 newly recorded COVID cases

County by county breakdown of newly recorded COVID cases according to Maine CDC (WABI TV)

Maine (WABI) - Covid-19 hospitalizations did not change in our state Wednesday.

The Maine CDC says 162 people are in the hospital with the virus, that’s the same number as Tuesday.

26 people remain in critical care.

Three people remain on ventilators.

There are also 339 new cases of COVID, according to the Maine CDC.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.