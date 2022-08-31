Two dogs die after being poisoned by toxic algae in Cumberland park

Toxic algae sign in Cumberland
Toxic algae sign in Cumberland
By WMTW
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 11:47 AM EDT
CUMBERLAND, Maine (WMTW) - Two dogs had to be euthanized after being poisoned by a toxic algae bloom while swimming in water at Twin Brook Recreation Area in Cumberland last week.

The town of Cumberland is warning residents to not come in contact with the water in the park. The town says it is currently testing the waters.

Toxic algae blooms are caused by excessive heat and a lack of rain, and are not common in Maine.

