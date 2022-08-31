Portland police investigate shooting, assault

PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - Police in Portland are investigating after a man was found unconscious on a sidewalk.

Police were called to the area of Cumberland Avenue and Cedar Street just after 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday. They found a 27-year-old homeless man from Portland who they say was the victim of an apparent assault and robbery.

The man was taken to Maine Medical Center where he was still unconscious Wednesday morning, but his injuries were not thought to be life-threatening.

While police were investigating, officers say several people told them they had heard gunshots a short time earlier in the area of Oxford Street and Cedar Street.

Police say they confirmed that there was a shooting and they believe the two scenes are related.

As of late Wednesday morning, no arrests had been made but police said there was no danger to the public.

Anyone with information should call 207-874-8575

