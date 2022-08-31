Portland police investigate shooting, assault

A man was found unconscious on a sidewalk Tuesday night
By WMTW
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 6:54 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - Police in Portland are investigating after a man was found unconscious on a sidewalk.

Police were called to the area of Cumberland Avenue and Cedar Street just after 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday. They found a 27-year-old homeless man from Portland who they say was the victim of an apparent assault and robbery.

The man was taken to Maine Medical Center where he was still unconscious Wednesday morning, but his injuries were not thought to be life-threatening.

While police were investigating, officers say several people told them they had heard gunshots a short time earlier in the area of Oxford Street and Cedar Street.

Police say they confirmed that there was a shooting and they believe the two scenes are related.

As of late Wednesday morning, no arrests had been made but police said there was no danger to the public.

Anyone with information should call 207-874-8575

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Belfast Police Department, Waldo County Sheriff’s Office and State Police found cocaine,...
Four women arrested after Belfast drug investigation
Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, talks about a proposal to update the electors law on Wednesday on...
Sen. Susan Collins reacts to Intelligence Committee’s Request for Information on Search of Mar-a-Lago
B-52
Historic Moment: B-52 Lands at Loring AFB for the first time in 29 Years
Monkeypox virus
Doctor explains Monkeypox transmission and symptoms
Animal right activists in Mexico say a popular sanctuary was not the model home for its animals...
Videos reveal animals kept in awful conditions at popular sanctuary, activists say

Latest News

Dunkin' Donuts offers free coffee to teachers on Sept. 1, 2022.
Coffee Break: Free Dunkin’ coffee offered for Maine teachers on Thursday
Brewer rescue boat
Brewer Fire Department gets new recue boat
Dr. Jarvis answers FAQs.
Northern Light Health answering FAQs during Back to School week
cuducues
Initiative to expand treatment of substance use disorder