Maine man killed in Saco crash

Police said it appeared the Camry crossed the center line and hit the on-coming truck head-on.(WABI)
Aug. 31, 2022
SACO, Maine (WMTW) - Saco man died in a head-on crash in Saco Tuesday afternoon.

Police said the crash happened on New County Road just after 4:30 p.m. When officers arrived at the scene, they said a Ford F-250 pickup truck was on the lawn of a home and a Toyota Camry was partially blocking the road.

Police said it appeared the Camry crossed the center line and hit the on-coming truck head-on.

The driver of the Camry, 33-year-old Brandon Sheehan of Saco, died at the scene. The driver of the truck, another man from Saco, was treated for what police said were minor injuries.

The crash was still under investigation Tuesday night.

