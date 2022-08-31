Maine Game Wardens rescue missing Fort Kent man

81-year-old Stanley Flagg was found about a mile from his home in the deep woods.
81-year-old Stanley Flagg was found about a mile from his home in the deep woods.(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 9:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - An 81-year-old Fort Kent man who was missing for two days was found alive Tuesday.

Three game wardens located Stanley Flagg deep in the woods around 3 p.m. more than a mile away from his home, and three-quarters of a mile from his tractor.

The Maine Warden Service, canine units and more than 30 volunteers conducted aerial and ground-based searches for hours.

Officials say the search encompassed 700 to 800 acres of difficult terrain, but focused on the Spaulding Brook drainage after finding one of Flagg’s shoes.

”It’s just a really good outcome, as good as it gets,” Lt. Tom Ward said. “You never know with these, and you can’t give up on these folks. He was a tough guy.”

Flagg was talkative when found, but disoriented and dehydrated.

He was taken to Northern Maine Medical Center, but wardens say he is expected to be alright.

