Literacy Volunteers of Bangor holding tutor training in September

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Literacy Volunteers of Bangor are getting ready for a new round of tutor training.

The organization helps Bangor area adults with basic English skills or learning English as another language.

Nancy Connor has been volunteering for 30 years.

She says you don’t need a background in teaching or an English degree to be a great tutor.

”You are coming alongside someone you are supporting them not only with a very challenging language English is a very complex language and an ever-evolving language, but you’re also helping them to navigate the culture and that is as important and as difficult to do as well,” Connor said.

Tutor training starts with an information session on September 15th from 6-8 pm.

There are four additional classes after that.

For more information you can visit lvbangor.org/volunteer.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.