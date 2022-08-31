Levant cousins shoot black bears on Youth Bear Hunting Day in Millinocket

LEVANT, Maine (WABI) - Youth Bear Hunting Day was a big success for two cousins in Millinocket.

Ryan Corson and Kyle Griffin shot their black bears two hours and 15 minutes apart at two different sites in Millinocket (WABI/Jessica Corson/Nicole Griffin)

Ryan Corson shot a 260 lb. black bear on a trip with his stepfather’s friend, Nick.

“I didn’t personally spot it first. Nick did. He saw it coming in. I asked ‘where?’ I saw it come right up to the barrel,” said Ryan, Caravel 8th grader.

Ryan was faced with a moment of truth.

“I just kept my breathing good. I thought how I’ve done this many times before. I shot stuff in the past. Now, I just have to get a shot. It was a pretty big size bear. It was a very nice bear. It was huge,” said Ryan.

He’s been hunting for five years and learned the sport from his father, Corey, who he lost due to pancreatic cancer.

“He passed me down his guns when he passed away in 2020. He got me really enthused and more passionate about hunting,” said Ryan.

Meanwhile in Millinocket, Kyle Griffin jumped on the chance to shoot a 226 lb. black bear from a tree stand.

“We were sitting there deciding if I should shoot it or not. The time came to where I decided to shoot it, so it took some patience and a lot of adrenaline pumping through me,” said Kyle, Bangor Christian freshman.

Kyle wondered if he had enough time in the season for a better shot.

“I didn’t know if I would have a chance to go back up because of school starting. My grandfather has two sites around his house, but there aren’t as big of bears there as they are up North,” said Kyle.

The boys are keeping their expectations high for their next hunting stories.

“I think it’s time to move on to see if I can get a bigger bear next year or so, whenever one decides to come out. I’ll have this one mounted as my first-ever bear with a full-body mount, and take it from there,” said Ryan.

