Initiative to expand treatment of substance use disorder

cuducues
cuducues(MGN)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 6:27 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Governor Mills has announced a new initiative to expand treatment of substance use disorder in rural Maine.

The initiative will provide $1.9 million in funding for staff training and development

for behavioral health providers to increase the number of patients they serve in rural areas of the state.

Funding will also go toward supporting Mainers with substance use disorder through strengthened Opioid Health Homes, support for parents, and naloxone distribution.

