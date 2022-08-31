Humidity Dropping Overnight. Nice End To The Week

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A cold front will continue to move east across the region this evening. A line of showers & storms have developed just ahead of the front. As these move eastwards, they will pick up some strength as they move towards the Bangor area. Once the line gets east of Bangor, they will quickly weaken as they run into a more stable airmass and will lose daytime heating. The rest of the night will consist of mostly clear skies and lows that will drop into the 50s. Areas of fog expected across Downeast areas. The humidity will be dropping overnight as a drier airmass moves into the region.

A secondary cold front will cross the region on Thursday. A few very isolated showers will be possible over the far northwest with the rest of the region staying dry. Skies will be mostly sunny with temperatures ranging from the 60s across the north to the low 70s closer to I-95 and the coast. A westerly breeze should be expected as gusts could reach up to 25 mph. Cooler to almost chilly lows expected Thursday night into Friday morning as lows will be dropping into the 40s.

High pressure moves in by Friday. An overall really nice day to end the week. Mostly sunny skies with highs in the 70s. High pressure will remain in control through Saturday. Another mostly sunny day with low humidity and highs in the 70s.

By Sunday, a cold front will cross the region. This will bring scattered showers and isolated storms during the day. Precipitation chances will be low as the airmass overhead will be pretty dry. Highs on Sunday will be in the upper 60s and low 70s.

Labor Day will dry and cooler as highs will range from the upper 60s to the mid 70s.

TONIGHT: Showers & storms possible until sunset. The rest of the night will have mostly clear skies with dropping humidity. Lows will be mostly in the 50s with areas of fog possible Downeast. Westerly wind 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny skies & less humid. Highs in the 70s. Breezy westerly wind 10-20 mph with gusts up to 25 mph possible.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies Highs in the 70s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny skies Highs in the 70s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with scattered showers during the afternoon. Highs in the 60s and low 70s.

LABOR DAY: Mostly sunny skies & cooler. Highs in the 60s and 70s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the 60s and 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the 70s.

