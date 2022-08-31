Humid, Scattered Showers Likely Today

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A cold front will cross the state today. This will bring us showers and possibly a few thunderstorms throughout the day. The showers will be most numerous during the morning and early afternoon then become more widely scattered during the afternoon and evening. Severe weather is not expected but any thunderstorms that develop could produce some gusty wind. Rain with any of the showers and thunderstorms could be heavy at times too. There will also be a disturbance moving through the Gulf of Maine that may bring some steadier/heavier rain to mainly Washington County as it moves on by although it looks like the heaviest of the rain with this disturbance will pass just east into New Brunswick. It will remain very humid today with dew points in the upper 60s to low 70s. It won’t be as warm as yesterday though due to the clouds and showers limiting our heating today with highs expected to be mainly in the low to mid-70s this afternoon. Lingering showers will move out this evening followed by clear to partly cloudy skies for the overnight hours. It will turn much cooler and less humid as the night progresses. Lows will drop back to the 50s tonight.

A secondary cold front will cross the state Thursday. This front may trigger a few isolated showers across northern areas and the mountains otherwise the front won’t have much moisture with it so most of the state will see a dry day. Expect partly to mostly sunny skies and a much cooler and less humid day Thursday. Temperatures on Thursday will range from the mid-60s to near 70° north and low to mid-70s elsewhere. High pressure will bring us beautiful weather for Friday and Saturday with sunshine and highs mainly in the 70s. A cold front is forecast to cross the state Sunday. The front won’t have much moisture with it so at this point, it looks like we’ll have a chance for a few showers Sunday mainly during the afternoon and evening but it doesn’t look like much precipitation so Sunday is not expected to be a washout by any means. Temperatures on Sunday will be in the 70s. High pressure returns to bring us sunshine and cooler weather for Labor Day Monday with highs in the 60s to near 70°.

Today: Mostly cloudy and humid. Showers likely. A few thunderstorms possible. Rain could be heavy at times. Showers will be most numerous during the morning and early afternoon then become more widely scattered during the afternoon and evening. Highs in the 70s. South/southwest wind 5-15 MPH.

Tonight: Clear to partly cloudy, cooler and less humid. Lows between 51°-58°. Light and variable wind.

Thursday: Partly to mostly sunny, cooler and less humid. Highs between 65°-75°. West/northwest wind 5-15 MPH.

Friday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid-70s.

Saturday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s.

Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy. A few showers possible. Highs in the 70s.

