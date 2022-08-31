The first Costco in Maine was just approved

Scarborough Costco
Scarborough Costco(Scarborough Planning Board)
By WMTW
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 12:35 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
SCARBOROUGH, Maine (WMTW) - The Scarborough Planning Board has approved plans to build a Costco at The Downs development.

The plans call for a 161,100-square-foot store as well as a gas station and nearly 800 parking spaces. This will be the first Costco in Maine.

The plans call for it to sit on a 19-acre lot at the corner of Payne Road and Scarborough Downs Road within the new The Downs development.

The town says significant traffic improvements are already complete or underway at Exit 42 and along the Payne Road corridor to improve traffic flow in the area and serve the development project.

The town says these improvements will be completed well before the store opens.

Site work for Costco is expected to begin this fall, and the store is likely to open in either late 2023 or early 2024.

