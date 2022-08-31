Firefighters work to contain Northern Maine wildfire

Tomhegan Twp. fire Tuesday evening
Tomhegan Twp. fire Tuesday evening(Maine Forest Rangers)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 12:07 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
TOMHEGAN TWP, Maine (WABI) - A wildfire in Tomhegan at last report was four acres in size.

The Maine Forest Rangers says the fire should be fully contain at some point on Wednesday.

They say favorable weather conditions in the Moosehead Lake region should help firefighters fully contain the fire.

Officials say a hose lay has been established around much of the perimeter.

We’re told no structures are threatened and there have been no firefighter injuries.

Forest Rangers say the preliminary cause is said to be lightning.

