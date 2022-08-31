Coffee Break: Free Dunkin’ coffee offered for Maine teachers on Thursday

Maine (WABI) - Maine teachers are returning to classrooms for the start of the new school year and Dunkin’ is brewing up the perfect way to say “thank you” to those who go above and beyond for students.

To celebrate, participating Dunkin’ restaurants throughout the state are treating teachers to a free Medium Hot or Iced Coffee on Thursday, Sept. 1.

No purchase necessary. Limit one free medium coffee per teacher.

“Teachers play an invaluable role in our communities and help provide their students with the means for a better future. We’re excited to offer our deserving educators a coffee break and recognize them for their passion and dedication to our youth.”

This week Dunkin’ Maine ambassadors and local franchisees have thanked teachers with surprise deliveries of coffee, doughnuts, Munchkins, muffins, and Dunkin’ tumblers to schools in Bath, Lewiston, Auburn, Sumner, Orono, Bangor and other locations around the state.

