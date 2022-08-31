Coffee Break: Free Dunkin’ coffee offered for Maine teachers on Thursday

Teachers can get a free Medium Hot or Iced Coffee on Thursday, Sept. 1.
Dunkin' Donuts offers free coffee to teachers on Sept. 1, 2022.
Dunkin' Donuts offers free coffee to teachers on Sept. 1, 2022.(Dunkin' Donuts)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 7:03 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Maine (WABI) - Maine teachers are returning to classrooms for the start of the new school year and Dunkin’ is brewing up the perfect way to say “thank you” to those who go above and beyond for students.

To celebrate, participating Dunkin’ restaurants throughout the state are treating teachers to a free Medium Hot or Iced Coffee on Thursday, Sept. 1.

No purchase necessary. Limit one free medium coffee per teacher.

This week Dunkin’ Maine ambassadors and local franchisees have thanked teachers with surprise deliveries of coffee, doughnuts, Munchkins, muffins, and Dunkin’ tumblers to schools in Bath, Lewiston, Auburn, Sumner, Orono, Bangor and other locations around the state.

To learn more about Dunkin’, visit www.DunkinDonuts.com.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Belfast Police Department, Waldo County Sheriff’s Office and State Police found cocaine,...
Four women arrested after Belfast drug investigation
Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, talks about a proposal to update the electors law on Wednesday on...
Sen. Susan Collins reacts to Intelligence Committee’s Request for Information on Search of Mar-a-Lago
B-52
Historic Moment: B-52 Lands at Loring AFB for the first time in 29 Years
Monkeypox virus
Doctor explains Monkeypox transmission and symptoms
Animal right activists in Mexico say a popular sanctuary was not the model home for its animals...
Videos reveal animals kept in awful conditions at popular sanctuary, activists say

Latest News

Police Lights
Portland police investigate shooting, assault
Brewer rescue boat
Brewer Fire Department gets new recue boat
Dr. Jarvis answers FAQs.
Northern Light Health answering FAQs during Back to School week
cuducues
Initiative to expand treatment of substance use disorder