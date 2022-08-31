Brewer Fire Department gets new recue boat

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Brewer Fire Department has a new ride to help with response on the water thanks to a grant of more than $36,000 from Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation.

The fire department has purchased a rescue boat allowing Brewer Fire to respond to water emergencies safely and efficiently.

The foundation has given 126 grants totaling nearly $2.7 million to public safety organizations nationwide.

