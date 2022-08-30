Two men killed in Carmel crash Monday

No names have been released.
No names have been released.(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 3:53 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARMEL, Maine (WABI) - Two people were killed during a crash in Carmel Monday night.

The Penobscot Sheriff’s Office say they responded to reports of a crash along Route 69 around 9.

On arrival, the male driver and a male occupant were both found deceased.

Officials believe speeding was a factor when the car left the roadway and collided with several trees.

No names have been released. The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Belfast Police Department, Waldo County Sheriff’s Office and State Police found cocaine,...
Four women arrested after Belfast drug investigation
Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, talks about a proposal to update the electors law on Wednesday on...
Sen. Susan Collins reacts to Intelligence Committee’s Request for Information on Search of Mar-a-Lago
B-52
Historic Moment: B-52 Lands at Loring AFB for the first time in 29 Years
Monkeypox virus
Doctor explains Monkeypox transmission and symptoms
93 Long Pond Road, Jackman, ME
Jackman road reopens after culvert failure

Latest News

UMaine Diagnostic and Research Laboratory
UMaine Lab solving environmental problems
Warm & Humid Night, Even Hotter & More Humid Wednesday
Boys and Girls Club Kennebec Valley
The Boys and Girls Club Kennebec Valley move in new $10 Million building
The Odd and Unusual Show is back again, for a 2nd time this year
The Odd and Unusual Show is back again, for a 2nd time this year