Two men killed in Carmel crash Monday
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 3:53 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
CARMEL, Maine (WABI) - Two people were killed during a crash in Carmel Monday night.
The Penobscot Sheriff’s Office say they responded to reports of a crash along Route 69 around 9.
On arrival, the male driver and a male occupant were both found deceased.
Officials believe speeding was a factor when the car left the roadway and collided with several trees.
No names have been released. The crash remains under investigation.
