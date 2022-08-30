Two men killed in Carmel crash Monday

CARMEL, Maine (WABI) - Two people were killed during a crash in Carmel Monday night.

The Penobscot Sheriff’s Office say they responded to reports of a crash along Route 69 around 9.

On arrival, the male driver and a male occupant were both found deceased.

Officials believe speeding was a factor when the car left the roadway and collided with several trees.

No names have been released. The crash remains under investigation.

