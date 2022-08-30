Showers Move In Tonight. Scattered Showers For Wednesday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A cold front is now moving into parts of Western New England. This front will produce strong to even isolated severe storms over parts of Vermont & New Hampshire. A few storms will find their way into far northern & western Maine through the early part of the evening. These storms will lift northeastwards and will stay clear of the Bangor area. Warm and humid conditions stick around overnight as lows will range from the low 60s to the low 70s. Areas of fog will also be likely.

Rain chances will increase overnight and into Wednesday. The cold front to our west will bring scattered showers across western areas beginning Wednesday morning. Another disturbance will move out of the Gulf of Maine and will bring areas of rain to Downeast communities. Some of the rain will be heavy at times. As the cold front moves eastwards, the rain will begin to fizzle by the time it reaches the Bangor area by midday. It will NOT be an all-day rain event for Bangor. A humid day is still expected for Wednesday as dew points during the morning will be in the 60s and low 70s. As the cold front clears, drier air will begin to move in, and dew points will slow drop. Highs will range from the upper 60s to the upper 70s. Rainfall totals will vary with the highest amounts expected over parts of Downeast Maine and then over far northern areas where some spots could see 0.5″ to 1″ of rain with some areas locally seeing higher amounts. Elsewhere totals will be less than 0.5″.

The humidity will break on Thursday as the cold front moves out. Dew points will drop into a much more comfortable range that will last through the weekend. High pressure will move in, and mostly sunny skies should be expected Thursday through Saturday with highs that will mostly be in the 70s.

By Sunday, a cold front will cross the region. This will bring scattered showers and isolated storms during the day. Highs on Sunday will be in the 70s and low 80s.

By Labor Day, dry and cooler conditions are expected. Highs will range from the upper 60s to the mid 70s.

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds overnight. Warm and humid with lows in the 60s and low 70s. Scattered showers will move into the region and areas of fog will develop. Southerly winds at 5-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy to overcast skies. Still humid. Scattered showers & isolated storms possible with periods of heavy rain. Highs in the 60s & 70s. Southerly wind 10-20 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny skies & less humid. Highs in the 70s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies Highs in the 70s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny skies Highs in the 70s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the 70s and low 80s.

LABOR DAY: Mostly sunny skies & cooler. Highs in the 60s and 70s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the 60s and 70s.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.